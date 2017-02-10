Profile: Marti Subrahmanyam, Infosys' good old friend

With a yet another boardroom battle building up in the corporate world, this time at Infosys, the company is looking to rope in Marti G Subrahmanyam as co-chairman in the board.

co-founder told a financial daily that the software giant needs to bring in Subrahmanyam, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, as co-chairman in the board.

Here is a look into the profile of Marti G Subrahmanyam, who retired from Infosys' board of directors way back in 2011.

Currently Subrahmanyam is the Charles E Merrill Professor of Finance at the at New York University. He has plethora of academic accolades to his name and has been the alma mater if sine distinguished academic institutions in India and abroad.

Professor Marti completed his Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from in 1967. Thereafter he went on to complete his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from in 1969.

He pursued his passion for economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from where he received Doctor of Philosophy, Finance and Economics.

has various research papers to his name that have brought him laurels and awards, some of them being

Best Paper Prize, FMA European Conference, Venice, 2015

Best Paper Prize, The China Finance Association, 2014

Best Paper Prize, Northern Finance Association, 2014

Best Paper Prize, Asian Finance Association, 2011

Not just this, he has won Faculty Leadership award from Stern in 2014. He is a renowned faculty for economics across the globe and is a visiting faculty at many distinguished institutes.

His excellence and grasp over economic affairs helped him to get a seat at board of like AION India Investment Advisors Private Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Nomura Asset Management (USA) Inc., Vayana Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and of course, He has also been an Advisory board member the like AGM India Advisers India (P) Ltd (Indian arm of Apollo Global Management LLC), Horiko Capital Management Inc, Instadat Inc.,

Silverbrook Learning Center Pvt. Ltd.

No wonder why co-founder Narayana Murthy wants him back at Not just this, the list of the that he has been a consultant to can go on and on.

He retired in 2011 from the board of directors of Infosys, but the current crisis may pave the way for his return.