Punj Lloyd Q2 loss widens to Rs 248 cr on higher expenses

Ltd, the diversified engineering, procurement and construction conglomerate, on Saturday, posted a loss of Rs 248.42 on a standalone basis for the second quarter ended September 30.



The company had posted a net loss of Rs 226 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, said in a filing.



However, total income from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,086 crore from Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period.At the same time, total expenses of the company rose to Rs 1,334.77 crore from Rs 1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago.