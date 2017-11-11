JUST IN
Punj Lloyd Q2 loss widens to Rs 248 cr on higher expenses

Total income from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,086 crore from Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Punj Lloyd
Punj Lloyd Ltd, the diversified engineering, procurement and construction conglomerate, on Saturday, posted a loss of Rs 248.42 on a standalone basis for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 226 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Punj Lloyd said in a BSE filing.


However, total income from operations rose marginally to Rs 1,086 crore from Rs 1,024 crore in the year-ago period.

At the same time, total expenses of the company rose to Rs 1,334.77 crore from Rs 1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 16:23 IST

