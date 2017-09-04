Real estate companies in churn mode after GST & Rera

The real estate sector is slowly catching up after being affected by the goods and services tax (GST) and Real Estate Regulation And Development Act (Rera). It has, however, seen a lot of churning among senior management roles, especially in finance roles. At least half a dozen senior executives, including chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief finance officers (CFOs), have quit and joined rivals or started as independent professionals in the last couple of weeks. “After the GST and Rera, finance, compliance and legal roles have become very critical and are in ...