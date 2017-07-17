Real estate to gain up to Rs 90,000 cr from Metro rail projects: Icra

The in the country is expected to witness a boost in its order book due to the strong traction seen in the sector, according to rating agency

The rating agency expects orders from the sector to help boost the order book of the construction by Rs 75,000 to Rs 90,000 crore over the next three to five years. "The overall cost of expansion of operational and under-implementation Metro projects is over Rs 2.5 lakh crore. This would support the order books of construction Further, projects (MRP) worth another Rs 2 lakh crore are at various stages of approval and are likely to come up for bidding within the next five years," said in its note.

"Roads and urban infrastructure, including Metro Rails are two key segments that have witnessed robust order inflows for the construction Further, with a sizeable pipeline of projects in these segments, the sector is expected to have sufficient order inflows and with a strong track record and a healthy balance sheet are expected to exhibit strong growth, going forward, "said K Ravichandran, Senior Vice-President and Group-Head, Corporate Ratings,

Among the that are likely to benefit for the fresh flow of orders are ITD Cementation, L&T, Afcons, NCC, and IL&FS Group. All these firms have an exposure to the sector.

According to the ratings agency, development of the is being planned in over 30 Indian cities. Currently, the network (MRN) is operational or partly operational in nine cities. Another five cities have under-implementation Metro projects. In addition to the extension of the MRN in these cities, a new network is to be developed in another 15-20 cities.

also pointed out that private public partnerships (PPPs) in the sector has been limited so far. "The participation in projects has been limited so far. In order to encourage PPPs, adequate risk allocation would be required in the form of concession agreements, availability of the low-cost debt funding, and the presence of a robust dispute resolution mechanism," said Shubham Jain, Vice-President and Sector-Head, Corporate Ratings,