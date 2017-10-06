Rebounding volumes signal recovery for Coal India

A 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in Coal India’s dispatches in September has not only pushed up the year-to-date run rate to 8 per cent, but also signals an improvement in the company’s prospects. The rise in September volumes follows a 19 per cent uptick in August. This boosts confidence in the company’s overall volume growth and earnings for FY18. Analysts at JM Financial said offtake growth in the September quarter (Q2) was 14 per cent (following a recovery in August and September) and it should reflect in the company’s earnings. The ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?