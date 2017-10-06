Rebounding volumes signal recovery for Coal India

A 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in Coal India’s dispatches in September has not only pushed up the year-to-date run rate to 8 per cent, but also signals an improvement in the company’s prospects. The rise in September volumes follows a 19 per cent uptick in August. This boosts confidence in the company’s overall volume growth and earnings for FY18. Analysts at JM Financial said offtake growth in the September quarter (Q2) was 14 per cent (following a recovery in August and September) and it should reflect in the company’s earnings. The ...