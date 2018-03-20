Redmi 5, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A sale today at 12 PM: Know price, features, specs

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone, the Redmi 5, will go on sale on Tuesday at 12 noon, along with the recently launched Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A. The Redmi 5 would go on sale on Amazon India, whereas the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A would go on sale on Flipkart. All three devices would be available for sale via online store Mi.com as well. Redmi 5 price, features and specifications Redmi 5 The Redmi 5 would be available in three RAM and storage variants – 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The price of the Redmi 5 starts at Rs 7,999 for the base model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Micromax Bharat 5 Pro: Who wins value-for-money battle? In term of features and specifications, the Redmi Note 5 looks similar to its older sibling, the Redmi Note 5. The smartphone offers a modern design and sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio HD+ screen. It boasts metallic chassis, with curved edges on the back and glass covering the entire front. The Redmi 5 boots MIUI 9, an optimised Android Nougat-based operating system. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 system-on-chip (SoC), and 3,300 mAh battery, and there is a 12-megapixel camera on the back, and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. Mi TV 4 price, features and specifications Mi LED Smart TV 4 The Mi TV 4 is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. The first LED Smart television from the China-based electronics manufacturer sports an ultra-thin design, 55-inch ultra-high-definition screen, domestic curated content and an easy-to-use Bluetooth-enabled remote control. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Smart TV 4 launched: Details here In terms of features and specifications, the Mi Smart LED TV has a 55-inch ultra-high-definition (UHD) screen panel sourced from Samsung which supports HDR10 content as well. As for the audio, the television is powered by Dolby Plus DTS sound for cinematic audio quality. has partnered with digital content creators in India such as Sony, Voot, Hotstar, etc, to power the television’s content library.

The TV also supports digital set-top boxes. Interestingly, it seamlessly shows all the content at the home screen, also known as the PatchWall.