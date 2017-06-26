Refiners to hike spending on digital technologies to cut operational costs

Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Nearly two-thirds of plan to raise investments in over the next three to five years, although digital is not one of the top plant investment areas for today, according to research from The Connected Refinery research — based on a survey of over 200 executives, functional leaders and engineers at globally — shows that 57 per cent respondents said their current level of digital investment overall was more or significantly more than 12 months ago.



“Oil and gas in India have been facing significant turbulence in recent times due to increased crude price volatility, increased competitive intensity, de-regulation in market pricing and enhanced focus of global majors on India. Resultantly, they are relentless in cutting costs and improving predictability of plant operations,” said Sandeep Dutta, managing director and lead, resources, in India.





STR Team

