Reliance Jio takes on Airtel, Voda with 100% cashback on Rs 399 recharge

on Thursday introduced a variety of discounts for its prepaid subscribers, including triple cashback of up to Rs 2,599 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above.

The triple cashback offer includes 100 per cent cashback vouchers of Jio worth Rs 400 on every Jio tariff plan recharge of Rs 399 or above and an instant cashback of up to Rs 300 on every recharge. The vouchers will include discounts at travel portals and retail stores.

While there was no reply to queries sent to Jio, its channel partners on condition of anonymity said the prime membership customers will get a cashback and vouchers for certain recharge amounts through wallets, including leading digital payment wallets like AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, and

The exclusive benefits will be available during the offer period from November 10-25, 2017.

The cashback redemption availability will have three categories:

vouchers worth Rs 400, which include eight vouchers of Rs 50 each will be provided instantly in MyJio for redemption from November 15, 2017

Instant cashback from partner wallets will be credited to user wallets instantly

E-commerce vouchers of up to Rs 1,899 for shopping on e-commerce platforms and discounts on flight tickets will be available from November 20, 2017 onwards on specific portals

The offers come at a time when older players are redesigning their post-paid plans to lure customers.

Bharti in its recently restructured post-paid plans added entertainment content and mobile phoneinsurance along with unlimited calls and data services starting at monthly rental of Rs 499.

Vodafone has also announced new plans offering unlimited calls even on roaming, carry forward of unused data, device insurance, movie apps and various other benefits under new post-paid plans starting at Rs 499 per month.

The triple cashback Benefit is the first set of exclusive offers announced for members. These offers go beyond the special tariff benefits that are already available to members.