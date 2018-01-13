RIL to sign pact with Israeli big data and smart city tech provider

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israeli tech major mPrest, a global technology provider, during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister to India. This could be considered RIL’s move to get deep into the smart city, big data, defence and critical infrastructure space. This is one of the 10 important MoUs to be signed between Indian and Israeli mPrest is part of the largest-ever business delegation from Israel, which would accompany the Israeli PM, who is arriving on Sunday. According to sources, under the MoU, RIL would get access to next-level technology on a number of mission-critical monitoring systems, big data analytics software for power utilities, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, critical infrastructure and the defence sector. “mPrest places a specific focus on the IoE (Internet of Energy) sector. Its power utility offering is a ‘System of Systems’ platform with applications including DERMS (distributed energy resource management), asset health management, mobile asset management, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) enhancement and critical infrastructure protection security, and cyber management,” said an official who is part of the upcoming event. The tie-up would help RIL’s energy business, as well as Jio, its telecom business. According to sources, the company is also planning to bid for projects under the government’s ‘Smart City’ initiative and loading up on back-end tech to develop India-specific solutions. Ashok Leyland, among other Indian firms, would be signing a MoU with Phinergy, an Israeli start-up and a leading developer of clean energy systems based on metal-air technology. Indian IT software firm TechM would get into an agreement with ContextSpace Solutions Ltd to work on joint cyber solutions. According to an Israeli official, around 100 delegates from 74 across sectors including water, agriculture, food, cybersecurity, homeland security, defence, software and IT would be coming to India and have trade talks with firms here. Additionally, the Innovation Authority is leading a delegation of 20 Israeli start-ups, in collaboration with Invest India and Startup India. “With a leading economy, a striking concentration of innovative people and countless Israeli tech start-ups, is the best place for Indian businesses to grow.

Ranked at the top of the list of the world’s most innovative capacity and entrepreneurship, Israel's creative, skilled, and ambitious workforce is one of the most obvious reasons leading executives to turn to to do business and scout for innovative solutions,” Barak Granot, head of the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission in New Delhi, said.