RInfra arbitration notice to Pipavav Defence promoters over Rs 54 bn claims

on Monday said it has issued an arbitration notice against founder-promoters of Pipavav Defence and Engineering for indemnity claims aggregating to Rs 54.40 billion. The notice has been issued against Pipavav Defence founder- and and their namely SKIL Infrastructure, SKIL Shipyard Holdings and Grevek Investments and Finance, said in its statement. “Notice has been issued for breach of warranties under purchase agreement by founder promoters for acquisition of Pipavav Defence shares,” added in its statement. singed the purchase agreement for Pipavav Defence and Engineering in March 2015.

Post completion of the acquisition, Pipavav Defence was renamed as .