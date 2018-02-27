Rotomac case: I-T dept files six chargesheets against Vikram Kothari

The income tax department on Monday said it had filed six chargesheets against Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari for alleged These plaints were filed in a special court in Lucknow under various sections of the Income Tax Act, sources said. The tax official had earlier attached four immovable assets of the Rotomac group and its promoters. It had attached 14 accounts of the group in various bank branches in Uttar Pradesh.

These assets were attached to "recover outstanding tax demands" of about Rs 1 billion from the group, they said. ALSO READ: After PNB and Rotomac, CBI exposes three fresh cases of financial frauds The Kanpur-based group is being probed by the (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged swindling of Rs 37 billion of loans advanced by a consortium of seven banks. ALSO READ: Rs 37-bn loan default case: CBI arrests Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari, son CBI had filed a criminal case against Pvt Limited, its director Vikram Kothari, his wife Sadhana Kothari, son Rahul Kothari and unidentified bank officials based on a complaint from and conducted raids against them. The ED also registered a money laundering case against them. ALSO READ: PNB scam: CBI writes to five banks, seeks details of Nostro transactions It will probe if the allegedly defrauded bank funds were laundered and the proceeds subsequently used to create illegal assets and black money.