Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 with S Pen, Android Nougat launched for Rs 47,990

launched in India for Rs 47,990 on Tuesday in Bangalore. The was first premiered at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Feburary 2017 at Barcelona.

The tablet sports a 9.7-inch super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2047 x 1536 pixels. The screen is HDR-ready and hence offers crisp and vivid colours. The tablet is powered by 820 processor coupled with 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB using microSD card, and 4 GB RAM.

The features a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The tablet has four speakers tuned by AKG, which is owned by Harman International, a subsidiary of

The major attraction of the device is its that features a 0.7 mm tip and has a diameter of 9.4 mm. The does not require any additional battery or power to operate. It has a tilt function that enables a user to draw with the sides of a tip. The tablet comes with S Pen-specific apps for improved productivity.

The supports a detachable keyboard and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The flagship tablet comes with a promotional offer of a screen replacement at Rs 990 within a period of 12 months from purchase. The promotional offer is valid until July 31. The tablet also comes bundled with Reliance Jio’s double data offer, which assures double data on monthly recharges, valid till December 31.

The tablet would be available in black and silver colours and goes on sale across stores today.