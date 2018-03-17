Samsung, Jio offer Galaxy S9+ 256GB model with 70% buyback, 700 GB data

South Korean electronics manufacturer has partnered with telecommunication service provider to offer its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, through Jio’s online and offline retail channels. Launched in India on March 6, the 64GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and the 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9+ went on sale from March 16 through online store, Flipkart, Airtel online store and retail outlets. However, the top-end variant of the Galaxy S9+ with 256GB storage was launched exclusively on Store, along with several offers. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ go on sale in India: Here are the best offers would be offering the flagship smartphones on its online sales platform and Reliance Digital offline retail stores.

The telecom operator is offering 70 per cent buyback offer along with 700 GB of 4G data, free calls, SMS, roaming and subscription to Jio app suite – valid for one year. ALSO READ: Airtel offers Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on down payment of Rs 9,900