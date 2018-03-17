Samsung, Jio offer Galaxy S9+ 256GB model with 70% buyback, 700 GB data

-
South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung has partnered with telecommunication service provider Reliance Jio to offer its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, through Jio’s online and offline retail channels. Launched in India on March 6, the 64GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and the 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9+ went on sale from March 16 through Samsung online store, Flipkart, Airtel online store and retail outlets. However, the top-end variant of the Galaxy S9+ with 256GB storage was launched exclusively on Reliance Jio Store, along with several offers. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ go on sale in India: Here are the best offers Reliance Jio would be offering the flagship smartphones on its online sales platform and Reliance Digital offline retail stores.
The telecom operator is offering 70 per cent buyback offer along with 700 GB of 4G data, free calls, SMS, roaming and subscription to Jio app suite – valid for one year. ALSO READ: Airtel offers Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ on down payment of Rs 9,900Jio offer on Galaxy S9+ According to the offer’s terms and conditions, the 70 per cent buyback is applicable only on Galaxy S9+ smartphones bought from Jio’s official channels. Also, Jio subscribers require to recharge the account with a minimum of Rs 2,500 within 12 months to avail the buyback. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: King of low-light photos Reliance Jio subscribers, new and existing, can also avail the data offer, which provides 700 GB of 4G internet, along with unlimited voice, roaming and subscription to Jio app suite, valid for one year and worth Rs 15,000 for only Rs 4,999.
