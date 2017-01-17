Samsung launches Galaxy C9 Pro, bets on subsequent buyers to drive sales

The country's largest maker, Samsung India, is betting big on second- and third-time buyers to drive sales of its newly launched Galaxy C9 Pro.

"We do innovations keeping consumers in mind. We are confident that the launch of Galaxy C9 Pro will revolutionalise the market. It is actually targeting second- and third-time buyers who are looking for new upgrades. We are confident that it will drive our market share up", said Aditya Babbar, deputy general manager, mobile business, Samsung India, at the national launch of Galaxy C9 Pro here.

"India is the second largest market. Definitely, will be new buyers coming in and (existing) consumer upgrading. The upgrader is the biggest market and we are targeting it," he added.

Priced at Rs 36,900, the will be available in two colours -- black and gold.

Interested buyers can pre-book the device through select stores and online channels from January 27 and avail the pre-booking offer of one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months.

The will be on sale at all retail channels in the latter half of February 2017.

sports enhanced 16MP front and rear cameras, both with a super wide F1.9 aperture that allow users to take clear images even in low-light conditions. The high-resolution front camera offers an upgraded selfie experience while the rear camera comes with dual LED flash for super-clear and enhanced images.

" is the first Samsung handset with powerful 6 GB RAM which offers a seamless multi-tasking experience. In addition, it also comes with an inbuilt memory of 64GB, which is expandable up to 256GB. also hosts a 64-bit Octa Core Processor", the company said in a statement.

The device houses 4,000 mAh battery.