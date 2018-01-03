SAP integrates Concur to deliver connected experiences to customers

In a bid to provide enhanced connected experiences to customers, software major on Wednesday announced a deeper integration with -- The company and the world's leading provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions.

acquired in 2014 which offers a fully connected travel, expense and invoice platform ecosystem that integrates its products, suppliers and partners.

The open platform connects spend data to deliver insights that help customers and partners run their businesses more efficiently.

With a connected experience, businesses of all sizes can now manage their spends in the Cloud and with native integration with

"By combining our solutions and SAP's expertise, we are now in a much stronger position to provide the superlative expense management products to our customers," Neeraj Dotel, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Concur, said in a statement.

will continue to take businesses beyond automation to a completely connected expense, travel and invoice management solution that grows with them.

"As India becomes the sixth largest travel market by 2019, travel will a significant area for customers of as well as a key part of employee experience," added Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, India.

"Together we are creating a premier process for to simplify expense, travel and invoice management for greater visibility and control," he added.

was recently honoured with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognising the "Best Places to Work in 2018".

This marked the third consecutive year ranked in the Glassdoor top 50 among all US with more than 1,000 employees.