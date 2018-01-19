Satyam scam: SAT refuses to lift Sebi's two-year ban on Price Waterhouse

The case relates to the decade old accounting fraud at Satyam Computer Services, led by B Ramalinga Raju (pictured)

The (SAT) on Friday said that could continue to service existing clients whose financial year started on January 1, 2018, but it refused to grant a stay on a two-year audit ban ordered by the market regulator.

The markets regulator, (Sebi), had last week barred from auditing listed in the country for two years, after a probe into the nearly at company, B Ramalinga Raju-led Satyam Computer, that became India's biggest corporate scandal.

It had however allowed to continue auditing books for the current fiscal year ending in March.

Most Indian follow an April-March financial year.

had appealed to to lift the ban, but the Tribunal only agreed to give it a reprieve to permit it to complete audits it had already taken on for the 2018 calendar year.

