Saudi-Qatar rift: Indian flights to Doha operating normally

Indian carriers continue to main regular schedule to Doha but there could be some flight delays due to restrictions in airspace in the Gulf region.
United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain today cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and have imposed restrictions on Qatar Airways. Flights to and from Doha and other Gulf cities too have been suspended.
While there are no restrictions on Indian carriers, UAE has issued a notice to airmen which states airlines not based in that country need to take prior approval when using its airspace for Qatar-bound flights. It is not clear whether the approvals need to be taken one time or before each flight.
At present Air India, IndiGo and Jet Airways operate daily flights to Doha. IndiGo launched its Doha flights "Flights to Doha operating as per schedule. We are closely monitoring situation," IndiGo said in a tweet. Air India and Jet Airways did not issue any statement.
Qatar Airways flies to 14 cities in India and would be impacted the most due to the restrictions. About 80 per cent of all its flights to South Asia, South East Asia and Australia operate through UAE airspace. A majority of these arrive into Doha early morning and connect to flights to Europe and US.
Qatar Airways will have to use the airspace of Iran and Saudi Arabia to operate its East bound flights.
