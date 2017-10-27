See pic: In a first, L&T builds Offshore Patrol Vessel for Indian Coast Guard

Shipbuilding Ltd is building a series of indigenously designed Offshore Patrol (OPVs), which are likely to be inducted into in April 2018.

This is the first class vessel for the that has been built by a private sector yard.

was entrusted by the in March 2015 to design and build seven OPVs for an order value of Rs 1,432 crore. The remaining six OPVs will be delivered over the next three years.

First of the seven series was launched on Friday at L&T's Shipbuilding Yard at Kattupalli. This is the first of the 07 series under construction by Shipbuilding, which will be inducted in April 2018 after completion of trials on equipment and machinery. The subsequent OPVs will be delivered within a gap of six months.



said that the construction of other OPVs will be delivered ahead of the contracted delivery dates.

About the vessel

The vessel has a length of 98 metres with gross tonnage of 2,100 tonnes and its endurance is 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12-14 knots. The maximum speed is 26 knots.

The ship is fitted with one 30 mm automatic gun and two 12.7 mm gun with Fire Cintrol System (FCS).

The ship will have Integral Twin Engine Helicopter which will enhance its operational, survelliance, search and rescue capabilities.9