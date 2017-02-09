SoftBank writes off $475-million investment in Ola, Snapdeal

The loss reported was despite foreign exchange gains of 16,133 million yen

Japanese investor has written off around $475 million (Rs 3,226 crore) in the value of its combined shareholding in and Snapdeal, its two largest investments in the country, in the nine months till December 31. It reported a loss of 39,281 million yen in the value of the company’s investments, primarily in India, on Wednesday. The loss reported was despite foreign exchange gains of 16,133 million yen. “Gain or loss arising from financial instruments at FVTPL (fair value through profit or loss) comprises mainly changes in the fair value of preferred stock investment including embedded derivatives, such as and in India, designated as financial assets at FVTPL,” it said.



had led a $210-million investment in and put in $627 million in in October 2014. It had also made follow-on investments in both firms. The of markdowns in the value of and comes at a time when both are in talks with investors to raise fresh funds to take on deep-pocketed competition.



is said to be in talks with to raise fresh funds at a valuation between $3-4 billion, down from its peak valuation of $6.5 billion. Similarly, is on the market to raise fresh funds at a valuation of $3 billion, down from a peak valuation of $5 billion.





Alnoor Peermohamed

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

In November, had reported a loss of 58,140 million yen through depreciation in value of its shareholding in and for the six months that ended September. Of that figure, 29,622 million yen was contributed because of the fluctuation in yen.Removing the changes in the value of SoftBank’s shareholding because of losses or gains from currency fluctuation, the investor marked down the value of its combined shares in and by 26,896 million yen ($230 million) in the three months ended December 31.Despite the eroding value of its two largest investments in the country, Chairman continues to be bullish on investing here. In December, Son said would surpass its $10-billion commitment in the country, having already invested $2 billion here.“The 21st century belongs to India, since the demographics are on its side when it comes to being a superpower,” Son said last year. “There are over 800 million young people in the country, who are smart.”