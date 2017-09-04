Star India placed the winning bid for the media rights to the (IPL) for the next five years. The consolidated global bid for the media rights placed by Murdoch's India subsidiary was Rs 16,347 crore, exceeding the sum of the individual bids, which was Rs 15,819 crore.



Star India was the only bidder to place a global bid. Sony Pictures Network India, the incumbent television rights holder, bid for the India TV rights for Rs 11,500 crore. This was the highest individual bid in any category.



The sum of all the rights bids in case of Star India was Rs 7,882.47 crore. However, this time, the had allowed to put in one composite bid for global TV and digital rights, which could be different from the sum of the individual bids the company has made.