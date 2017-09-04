-
Star India was the only bidder to place a global bid. Sony Pictures Network India, the incumbent television rights holder, bid for the India TV rights for Rs 11,500 crore. This was the highest individual bid in any category.
The sum of all the rights bids in case of Star India was Rs 7,882.47 crore. However, this time, the BCCI had allowed companies to put in one composite bid for global TV and digital rights, which could be different from the sum of the individual bids the company has made.
