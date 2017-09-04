JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

GoAir CEO Prock Schauer to quit next year, contract expires in June 2018

In relief to over 30,000 homebuyers, SC stays Jaypee insolvency proceedings
Business Standard

Star India wins IPL global media rights for Rs 16,347 cr

Among all the individual bids, the highest sum was Rs 15,819 cr

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

IPL media rights
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant to win IPL 10 title. Photo: PTI

Star India placed the winning bid for the media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years. The consolidated global bid for the IPL media rights placed by Murdoch's India subsidiary was Rs 16,347 crore, exceeding the sum of the individual bids, which was Rs 15,819 crore. 

Star India was the only bidder to place a global bid. Sony Pictures Network India, the incumbent television rights holder, bid for the India TV rights for Rs 11,500 crore. This was the highest individual bid in any category. 

The sum of all the rights bids in case of Star India was Rs 7,882.47 crore. However, this time, the BCCI had allowed companies to put in one composite bid for global TV and digital rights, which could be different from the sum of the individual bids the company has made.
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 13:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU