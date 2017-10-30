Study shows 76% of LED bulbs flout consumer safety standards in India

In a Nielsen study conducted across New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, 76 per cent of LED bulb brands and 71 per cent of LED downlighter brands across 200 electrical retail outlets were found to be non-compliant with consumer as prescribed and mandated for lighting products by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

According to Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers' Association (ELCOMA), the study shows Delhi leads the all-India list with the highest number of violations. "These spurious products pose a serious safety hazard for consumers besides causing significant loss in tax revenues for the Government of India, as they are illegally manufactured and sold," said

The findings from the key markets surveyed showed that 48 per cent of LED bulb brands had no mention of manufacturer's address and 31 per cent of brands did not have a manufacturer's name. These brands, therefore, violate Indian legal metrology regulations and are manufactured illegally. Similarly, the study conducted on LED downlighters showed that of the total sample size, 45 per cent brands did not have a manufacturer's name and 51 per cent brands had no mention of the manufacturer's address.

According to this study, almost three quarters (73 per cent) of LED bulb brands surveyed in the national capital did not conform to standards (absence of the mark) and the same was the case when it came to LED downlighters. On a national scale, Delhi ranks as the city with the highest degree of violation of norms in the country as the illustration below demonstrates.

According to ELCOMA, the total LED market in India is worth Rs 10,000 crore. and downlighters, being widely used across homes, offices, and workspaces, constitute 50 per cent of the overall market.

President and Halonix Technologies Private Limited Managing Director Rakesh Zutshi said, "The large number of non-compliant manufacturers of and downlighters threaten fair competition in the market, especially for those that are compliant to all mandatory consumer It is very unlikely that the manufacturers of these spurious and downlighters pay any GST (goods and services tax) to the government, thereby causing a huge loss to the exchequer."

Commenting on the subject, Sumit Joshi, vice-chairman and managing director, Philips Lighting India, said, "As per an study, the Indian market has grown from Rs 500 crore in 2010 to Rs 10,000 crore today and constitutes over 45 per cent of the overall Rs 22,000-crore lighting in India, comprising all categories like GLS, FTL, CFL and other lamps. Given the government's push towards adoption of LEDs and their general consumer popularity, will constitute a majority share of the total lighting market in the next few years. Given this scenario, it is important for the government to act against these spurious and non-branded products for safeguarding consumer safety and protecting their revenues against these ”

Former president Sunil Sikka, who represents Havells India Limited, also said, "The market share of spurious and non-compliant is steadily increasing, much to the concern of compliant manufacturers in the country. This is also a huge concern for the average consumer because 76 per cent of LED brands and 71 per cent of downlight brands do not adhere to consumer as set by the Government of India. Despite these non-compliant products openly flouting government regulations, they are being openly sold in marketplaces around the country. This has led to an increase of unsafe and illegal products being used in households and offices by Indian consumers, endangering many."

Vice-President and Surya Roshni Managing Director Raju Bista said these non-compliant products would also impact energy efficiency in the country.

Under the Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All (UJALA) scheme, the government is targeting replacing 770 million incandescent bulbs across India with LEDs. To this end, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has also stated that star ratings for are to be mandatory to ensure only quality products are available to consumers. "However, the growing number of non-compliant and illegal products is worrisome as the non-compliant manufacturers undertake various cost-cutting mechanisms, making them less energy efficient. As these manufacturers already flout regulations and standards with no action being taken against them, it is extremely likely that they will be non-compliant with energy efficiency parameters as well."

recommended that a stronger enforcement for compliance with these should be done. "The spurious and non-branded are a serious threat to not just the organised and compliant market players but also to the government's key programmes like Make in India and demonetisation. In addition, they also impact government's tax revenue collections, which would have otherwise been contributed by the formal sector, defeat investment objectives," it said in a press statement.