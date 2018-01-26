Tata defence cluster rejig likely by June; all biz to come under one roof

The Tata group will soon start the process of hiving off all the defence-related businesses housed in various operating companies into a vertical under Tata Sons and conclude the process by June 2018, said sources aware of the plans.

These businesses will come under the newly created defence and infrastructure cluster, a key part of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s strategy of creating clusters to build a leaner organisation, which will focus on defence opportunities. Tata Advanced Systems, Tata Advanced Materials, and some businesses of Tata Power Company and ...