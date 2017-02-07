Ratan Tata, who will resume working with from February 23 after handing over the reins of to N Chandrasekaran, has called for India to remain an open market but with more with regulatory intervention to curb unfair competition.

"The regulators need to focus on areas where there is unfair competition, which is done to kill the newer but ensure that there is enough latitude and enough of a playing field that everyone has a chance," said Tata responding to a query on protectionism and capital dumping at a startup event organised by Kalaari Capital.

Tata, who is an advisor to Kalaari, has invested in over 20 including firms such as Urban Ladder, Ola, Madrat Games, Nestaway and Snapdeal. Since October, when the board sacked Cyrus Mistry as chairman, Tata had temporarily his involvement with and instead focused on finding a new head of the software to salt conglomerate.

Chandrasekaran, CEO of TCS will take over as the chairman on February 21.

Kalaari's founder Vani Kola, who was interviewing Tata on Tuesday, along with the founders of India's two most successful Flipkart and Ola have called for protection against so-called "capital dumping" by global rivals such as Amazon and Uber, who have committed to invest billions of dollars in India.

"Traditionally there is this feeling that liberalise for me but not for others. Protect me, but let it be a level playing field for everyone else. This is the dictum of yesterday," said Tata. "I think unfair competition done by some corporations needs to be controlled but the Internet has opened a highway for commerce which is being used by this startup community and is also being used by traditional when it suits them."

Kola sought protection for Indian internet in a blog post, arguing that Uber and Amazon were dumping capital to garner market share at the cost of their local rivals such as Flipkart and Ola. Her arguments echoed with that of Sachin Bansal, founder of Flipkart and Bhavish Agarwal, founder of Ola who asked for India to accept foreign capital but not foreign companies.