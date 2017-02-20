TCS board approves Rs 16,000 cr share buyback

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS') board of directors has approved a proposal to up to 5,61,40,351 equity shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore, the company informed in a filing.

The size works out to 2.85 per cent of the company's total paid up equity share capital, at Rs 2,850 per equity share.

"The is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism in accordance with the provisions contained in the Sebi (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, and the Act, 2013, and rules made thereunder," the filing said.

Further, the size does not include any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the like filing fees, advisory fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses, and other incidental and related expenses.