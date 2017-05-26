Tech Mahindra Q4 net declines 33% to Rs 590 crore

-
Tech Mahindra Ltd
Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, fell to Rs 590 crore, from Rs 876 crore a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected March-quarter consolidated profit at Rs 783 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Consolidated total tax expenses surged 28% to Rs 232 crore.
