Techwave Consulting acquires cloud marketplace platform iMicron

It plans to target a market share of $100 million by mid of 2018 through cloud aggregation services

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Photo: Shutterstock

Techwave Consulting Inc, a US-based IT services company with its global delivery centre in Hyderabad, on Thursday, announced the acquisition of iMicron, a cloud marketplace platform for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the acquisition would extend the offerings by propelling Techwave's cloud and other value-added services with core product offerings.

iMicron Cloud Marketplace is an ecosystem of buyers, sellers and solutions that enable organisations, partners, to configure, provision and manage cloud technologies with ease. It removes the complexity in procurement, management and support that is too often inherent in cloud technologies, the company claimed.

With cloud services broker enablement solutions, Techwave plans to target a market share of $100 million by mid of 2018, especially through cloud aggregation services, according to its Chief Executive Officer Damodar Rao Gummadapu. The acquisition would also bring 20 plus cloud service providers as partners with 80 data centres spread over 17 countries, he said.

