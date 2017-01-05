Techwave Consulting acquires cloud marketplace platform iMicron

Consulting Inc, a US-based IT services company with its global delivery centre in Hyderabad, on Thursday, announced the of iMicron, a marketplace platform for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the would extend the offerings by propelling Techwave's and other value-added services with core product offerings.

Marketplace is an ecosystem of buyers, sellers and solutions that enable organisations, partners, to configure, provision and manage technologies with ease. It removes the complexity in procurement, management and support that is too often inherent in technologies, the company claimed.

With services broker enablement solutions, plans to target a market share of $100 million by mid of 2018, especially through aggregation services, according to its Chief Executive Officer Damodar Rao Gummadapu. The would also bring 20 plus service providers as partners with 80 data centres spread over 17 countries, he said.