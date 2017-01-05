Techwave Consulting acquires cloud marketplace platform iMicron

Techwave
Consulting Inc, a US-based IT services company with its global delivery centre in Hyderabad, on Thursday, announced the acquisition
of iMicron, a cloud
marketplace platform for an undisclosed sum.
The company said the acquisition
would extend the offerings by propelling Techwave's cloud
and other value-added services with core product offerings.
iMicron Cloud
Marketplace is an ecosystem of buyers, sellers and solutions that enable organisations, partners, to configure, provision and manage cloud
technologies with ease. It removes the complexity in procurement, management and support that is too often inherent in cloud
technologies, the company claimed.
With cloud
services broker enablement solutions, Techwave
plans to target a market share of $100 million by mid of 2018, especially through cloud
aggregation services, according to its Chief Executive Officer Damodar Rao Gummadapu. The acquisition
would also bring 20 plus cloud
service providers as partners with 80 data centres spread over 17 countries, he said.
