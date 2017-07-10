Tension apart, India fuels Chinese phone majors' global targets

New Delhi’s relations with Beijing may be tense at this point of time, but Chinese mobile phone companies want their love affair with India to continue to deepen. That’s because a large number of these companies are increasingly depending on India to meet their global ambitions. Estimates suggest that without India, the Chinese companies would have remained the big boys only in their home market. According to the GfK global handset update for March 2017, India constitutes 67 per cent of Xiaomi’s smartphone global sales, with the success of Redmi 4 significantly ...