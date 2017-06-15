Tesla in talks with India for temporary relief on importing high-end electric cars

Silicon Valley-based is in talks with the of India to temporarily waive off restrictions on the import of its high-end into the country until it builds a local manufacturing unit here.

“In discussions with the of India requesting temporary relief on import penalties/restrictions until a local factory is built,” Elon Musk, billionaire visionary and CEO of Tesla, said in a Tweet on early Thursday.

India does not restrict the import of new vehicles into the country, but they do attract a custom duty as high as 119 per cent for a CBU (completely built unit). However, Musk is most likely referring to a waiver of the country’s 30 per cent norm for setting up single-brand retail here.

Globally, controls the entire experience for customers, from manufacturing to selling them through its own stores, unlike traditional auto which engage dealers. Musk’s adamance on this has meant even today the company does not have stores in a few US states, owing to laws made to protect auto dealers there.

Earlier, Musk had earlier hinted that Tesla’s India entry could be delayed due to the country’s rule that 30 per cent of parts must be sourced locally. “...the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that,” he had Tweeted.

Soon after the comments made headlines in newspapers across the country, the reached out to Musk on the microblogging site clarifying that its policy does not mandate manufacturers to comply with any minimum local component sourcing norm. Several global including are trying to get a temporary waiver from India’s requirements.

While the in the past had indicated that it might allow such a waiver for high-tech products, the IT ministry has been unable to define what high tech could be. Instead, the country has come up with a new electronics manufacturing policy, that asks to start off with just eight percent of but then quickly ramping up that percentage.

began manufacturing its entry-level SE at its unit in last month, with a small batch of units even hitting store shelves at the latter end of May.

Tesla’s might, however, be in a whole different league, combining cutting edge electronics with more traditional automotive manufacturing. Experts suggest that while might not set up a plant to produce its in India, it could set up a plant for making lithium-ion batteries which Musk has already said would make more sense for the country.

India’s high demand for renewable energy storage will also drive sales of Tesla’s batteries apart from just its As for meeting with norms for selling its high-end here, making the batteries in India could alone be enough. Despite the falling prices of lithium-ion batteries globally, says about half the cost of its still is for the batteries alone.