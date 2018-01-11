Top 100 Indian firms should put 10% profits into CSR: Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said the top 100 Indian companies should allocate 10 per cent of their profits towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) as part of the private sector contribution towards science and research. “As against the current 2 per cent of profits earmarked for CSR, I would sit down with the CEOs (chief executive officers) of all the top 100 companies and say would they accept a situation where another 2 per cent goes for research, maybe another 2 per cent goes for public health, the fourth 2 per cent goes for nutrition of poor children, maybe ...