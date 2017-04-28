TVS Motor moves closer to making a hybrid two-wheeler, earns patent

major TVS Motor has earned related to a power propulsion system for a

The application was filed on 2008 with the Chennai Office making claims related to a power propulsion system for a provided with a hub motor.

While the conventional motorised two-wheeled vehicles are driven by an (IC) engine, considering the higher fuel and increased pollution in the world, have been looking at moving to electronic vehicles. In order to overcome the limitations in the electronic vehicles, there are also efforts to bring in in the segment, said the company's specification.

A vehicle employs two power sources, an electric motor and an engine. Usually, the engine is the main source of power, while the electric motor provides supplementary or additional power to the two-wheeled vehicle.

However, there are also challenges in optimising the design of two wheeler vehicles. Since the gears provided for transmission of power from IC engine would still be rotating even if the electric motor alone provides the traction force for driving the vehicle, it causes loss of power and also adds to the maintenance and servicing cost.

"The propulsion system disclosed in the application does away with extra motion transmitting parts like gearbox thereby being efficient in terms of net power transmitted to the traction wheel. Moreover, the disclosed propulsion system assumes a more rigid and compact shape as compared to the propulsion systems in the existing art," said the company in its specification.

According to reports, the company has been working on products for more than a decade now. It has showcased a scooter concept by the name at the and it is working on a model IQube.