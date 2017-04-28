TVS Motor moves closer to making a hybrid two-wheeler, earns patent

The application was filed on 2008 with the Chennai Patent
Office making claims related to a power propulsion system for a hybrid two-wheeler
provided with a hub motor.
While the conventional motorised two-wheeled vehicles are driven by an internal combustion
(IC) engine, considering the higher fuel consumption
and increased pollution in the world, companies
have been looking at moving to electronic vehicles. In order to overcome the limitations in the electronic vehicles, there are also efforts to bring in hybrid
in the segment, said the company's patent
specification.
However, there are also challenges in optimising the design of hybrid
two wheeler vehicles. Since the gears provided for transmission of power from IC engine would still be rotating even if the electric motor alone provides the traction force for driving the vehicle, it causes loss of power and also adds to the maintenance and servicing cost.
"The propulsion system disclosed in the patent
application does away with extra motion transmitting parts like gearbox thereby being efficient in terms of net power transmitted to the traction wheel. Moreover, the disclosed propulsion system assumes a more rigid and compact shape as compared to the propulsion systems in the existing art," said the company in its patent
specification.
According to reports, the company has been working on hybrid two-wheeler
products for more than a decade now. It has showcased a hybrid
scooter concept by the name TVS Qube
at the AutoExpo 2012
and it is working on a model IQube.
