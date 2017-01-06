Uber gets injunction orders against cab associations

Hyderabad district court has granted an injunction against the Telangana Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA) and the Telangana State Cabs Association (TSCA) on Friday.

"The injunction restrains the unions and people from stopping or blocking the cars of drivers, confiscating their devices or interfering in Uber's business in any manner. This will enable driver partners to continue serving the city in safety," spokesperson said in a statement.

The driver unions have initially started a strike against taxi aggregator from December 31 to January 4. When the companies have not responded to their demands, along with other associations have decided to continue the strike indefinitely.