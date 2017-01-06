Uber gets injunction orders against cab associations

-
Hyderabad district court has granted Uber an injunction against the Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association (TCDOA) and the Telangana State Cabs Association (TSCA) on Friday.
"The injunction restrains the unions and people from stopping or blocking the cars of Uber drivers, confiscating their devices or interfering in Uber's business in any manner. This will enable Uber driver partners to continue serving the city in safety," Uber spokesperson said in a statement.
The driver unions have initially started a strike against taxi aggregator from December 31 to January 4. When the companies have not responded to their demands, TCDOA along with other associations have decided to continue the strike indefinitely.
