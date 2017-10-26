Unlike peers, HCL Technologies sure-footed

HCL Technologies’ September quarter results were mixed — the growth in top line was below analysts' estimates, but the operating margin performance was in line with expectations. However, the management’s commentary was positive and could buoy the sentiment. The stock, which dipped nearly four per cent intra-day, erased the losses towards close, ending just 0.7 per cent lower. Revenues grew 2.3 per cent sequentially at Rs 12,434 crore, below the three-per-cent-level pegged by analysts. The constant currency growth at 0.9 per cent, too, was lower than ...