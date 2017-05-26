US suspicions worry Indian seafood exporters

New trouble is brewing for Indian seafood export, valued at $4.7 billion annually, with the taking 30 per cent of this.

(Aspa) has named India, along with Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, China, and Malaysia, as seven of the 13 countries with which the ran a significant overall shrimp trade deficit in 2016. The trade deficit in shrimp was nearly $4.5 bn in 2016.

An 'Omnibus Report' has been called for by the administration. It is to analyse the effects of the trade relationship on employment and wage growth, and identification of import and trade practices that might be impairing the country's security.

"For decades, our shrimp has faced surging import of farm-raised shrimp produced overseas. As a result, the trade deficit in shrimp is substantial and growing," says David Veal, executive director of He has testified at public hearings there to address this situation. says the deficit of $3.4 bn with these nations is 77 per cent of the total shrimp trade deficit and has increased 44 per cent since 2012.

Alleging this is the result of unfair and illegal trade practices, including persistent dumping in the market and subsidisation by foreign governments, Veal contends the trade deficit in all seafood was as much as $10.5 bn in 2016, greater than that in raw iron, steel or aluminum.

Recently, the International Trade Commission of the United States had unanimously voted to extend the current anti-dumping orders on shrimp from China, India, Thailand and Vietnam for an additional five years.

Unfairly traded imports have distorted trade patterns and hindered the growth and future stability of the domestic industry, Veal says.

All this has India's worried. "USA local shrimp production cannot possibly meet the demand of local consumption. It is also a testimony to acceptability of India shrimps. The results of the last two reviews by the department of commerce shows India is not dumping shrimp in the Trade barriers are a significant feature of world trade, under the pretext of protecting the local industry," says Rajen Padhy, director general of the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and and a seafood trade consultant.

The challenge for Indian packers is to meet stringent quality guidelines and increased inspections by regulators. India would continue to be a leading nation in export of shrimp to the US, he added, noting our volumes to the had surged over the past two-odd years, despite an anti-dumping duty review and two other reviews by the department of commerce.