Vistara starts direct Chennai-Delhi service, to double frequency in March

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, today inaugurated daily direct service between Delhi and Chennai. With the inclusion of Chennai to its expanding network, the airline now flies to all Indian metros. The airline will double the frequency between the two cities from March 1, 2018. In addition, Vistara will fly daily direct between Chennai and Port Blair from March 1, 2018, and will further expand its operations from the city on March 25, 2018 with daily direct flights between Chennai and Kochi.

It will also double the daily flights between Chennai and Kolkata. As the gateway of a state that is home to more than 67 million people, Chennai is a bustling metropolis and one of India’s biggest economic, industrial, tourism, cultural and educational hubs. Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara’s Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, said, “We may have been late in coming to Chennai, but our aggressive expansion plan from the city signals its importance to Vistara.

First Published: Thu, February 15 2018. 12:35 IST

