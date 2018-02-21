Vortex Engineering sees revenue spurt after $5 million funding

Private equity-backed ATM vending machine manufacturer Vortex Engineering is planning to expand its business nearly five times in the next three years after a $5 million capital infusion by existing investors. The money will be used to develop and market new products, including new ATMs that will allow users to withdraw money using Aadhaar. “We have raised around $5 million from existing investors as part of a Series D round of funding.

The money will help us grow fivefold,” said Sathyan Gopalan, chief executive officer at Vortex. The investors include International ...