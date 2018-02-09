Walmart to invest several billion dollars for 20% stake in Flipkart: Report

Inc is in discussions to pay several billion dollars for as much as 20 percent of India e-commerce leader Online Services Pvt, according to a person familiar with the matter. The world’s biggest retailer would invest in as part of a proposed deal that would increase the startup’s valuation as high as $20 billion, said the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Flipkart’s valuation had been about $12 billion, according to researcher CB Insights. The talks are at an advanced stage, but terms could still change and the deal may not be finalized, said the person. The e-commerce battle in India has intensified in the past year as global competitors have zeroed in on the country’s potential -- and market leader com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has vowed to spend $5 billion to gain ground in the country as e-commerce catches on, while China leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has backed local upstart Paytm E-commerce Pvt. in the fray. “ will make a stronger rival to Amazon,” said Arvind Singhal, chairman of the New Delhi-based retail consultancy Technopak Advisors Pvt. “Strategically, combining forces makes sense for both.” and did not respond to requests for comment. An alliance with would give additional capital and retail muscle to fight back against the rising competition. Bloomberg reported Walmart’s talks with in 2016. Since then, Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. invested $2.5 billion in Flipkart, including its purchase of shares from some early investors.

India is the next big potential retail prize after the U. S. and China, where foreign players have made little progress against Alibaba. India’s online market is projected to reach $28 billion by 2020, according to estimates from Kotak Institutional Equities.

has few choices to expand in the market beyond Flipkart, with on one side and Alibaba on the other. Snapdeal.com, a once thriving e-commerce provider, has lost ground and support from early backer SoftBank. The Japanese company, which held almost a third of Snapdeal shares, had pushed a merger with to create a stronger competitor to That deal fell apart after Snapdeal’s founders raised objections.

“ doesn’t have much of a choice in India,” said Singhal. “They either have to go it alone or partner with someone else as Indian e-commerce has the potential to become really big.”