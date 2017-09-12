Apple to launch iPhone 8, X today: Watch out for its AR feature

Apple’s going to announce its latest iPhone model today. But we already know about one of the coolest new features: the dead-simple ARKit, which allows devices to create cool AR apps with no hardware (other than your iPhone camera) required.
However, the biggest thing that Apple is about to release isn’t its screen, but ARKit, the company’s entrance into the augmented reality (AR) space.
Apple’s ARKit, which will be released in iOS 11, will give developers new capabilities to mix virtual objects with the real world through the phone’s camera. Already, huge companies
like Ikea have developed an array of beta augmented reality (AR) apps in anticipation of iOS 11, from a The Walking Dead
inspired zombie game to an app that helps you find friends at music festivals.
It is a new feature that will allow you to create unparalleled augmented reality experiences for iPhone and iPad. By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes applications beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways.
This article was first published in Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here
