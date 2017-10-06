What makes joint ventures challenging in India

The past few weeks have seen several joint ventures between Indian and foreign companies come into the spotlight. While McDonald's and Indian entrepreneur Vikram Bakshi are fighting aggressively in courts, Tata Steel and German major ThyssenKrupp have come together to address the issue of overcapacity in Europe's steel market. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications, meanwhile, called off its proposed 50:50 merger deal of its wireless business with Aircel, citing competitive intensity, and the Mahindra Group and Ford Motor said recently they were exploring an alliance in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?