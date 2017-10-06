What makes joint ventures challenging in India

The past few weeks have seen several joint ventures between Indian and foreign companies come into the spotlight. While McDonald's and Indian entrepreneur Vikram Bakshi are fighting aggressively in courts, Tata Steel and German major ThyssenKrupp have come together to address the issue of overcapacity in Europe's steel market. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications, meanwhile, called off its proposed 50:50 merger deal of its wireless business with Aircel, citing competitive intensity, and the Mahindra Group and Ford Motor said recently they were exploring an alliance in ...