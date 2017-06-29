Why Bank of Baroda is among preferred PSBs

Tab on slippages and strengthening retail business place it ahead of peers

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is among the few public sector banks (PSBs) which are better placed to reclaim the lost investor faith. According to a Bloomberg analyst poll, the stock enjoys better investor preference today than six months ago. Reasons such as its ability to walk its talk on containing bad loan formation, steady efforts to boost its retail operations and renew its focus on overall lending have been favourable. Thus, analysts believe the bank might achieve its FY18 targets and have readjusted their earnings estimates.Analysts at Nomura have raised their net profit estimate for FY18 and FY19 by one to three per cent, driven by better than expected growth in FY17. Those at Deutsche Bank have raised it by two per cent and the target price by 10 per cent, to ~220."Among all PSU banks, BoB is better positioned with an improving net interest margins, strong current account-savings account accretion, growth traction picking up and higher comfort on asset quality. Slippages and credit ..

Hamsini Karthik