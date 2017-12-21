Why Tata Steel's Kalinganagar expansion makes sense

Tata Steel's plan to expand the capacity of its Kalinganagar (Odisha) plant from three million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to eight mtpa in four years is a positive. For, the company's India business enjoys one of the highest profit margins among peers, both domestic and global.

If the uptrend in the domestic steel cycle sustains, it should mean substantial growth in profit. Even if it doesn't, the lower capital cost should ensure a shorter payback period. De-bottlenecking of the Jamshedpur plant and ramping up its new Kalinganagar capacity in the past few years helped ...