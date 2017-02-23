Yepme delays salaries, lays off staff. Is it going the AskMe way?

Last month, the Gurgaon-based quietly shut down two of its units – warehousing and quality control – letting go of close to 30 But founder Vivek Gaur insists that the move was towards the company’s growth, and not “because we have no cash.” (Hat tip toTechCircle, which reported about the layoffs first.)

Apart from names that rhyme, and seem to have a similar trajectory towards disaster.

had to trim its workforce after it started outsourcing warehousing and quality audits to third-party vendors in and the

And yet, according to the five we spoke to, has not formally laid off the team members. “They were told by team leaders verbally. They have been asking for a termination letter, but that hasn’t happened,” one of the existing of said.

This is a situation starkly similar to the events that unfolded at Its top management kept a lid on the business falling apart, for close to a year. It was never formally announced, but the company was disintegrating team by team. The management went incommunicado, leaving scores of without a job and months of salary.

Why would a company do that? If a company terminates employees, they are obligated to pay a bulk sum of money as severance packages, as per employment contracts.

Moreover, at least five of the company’s we spoke to allege that management repeatedly delayed salaries, since October. The founder did not deny it, but said that are delayed only for the month of January.