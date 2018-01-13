Zoho Corp opens new office in Tirupati; plans to recruit from local talent

-
Chennai-based bootstrapped Software as a Service (SaaS) Zoho has set up a new facility in Renigunta, near Tirupati. The new facility, inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has a capacity of 150 seats.
The company will be hiring the employees locally in the following months to fill the vacancy.
The office, which is the third location for the company after Chennai and Tenkasi, will also house a branch of Zoho University, Zoho's in-house training programme for skill development, wherein high school students are recruited and trained in software programming over a period of 18 months.
Those who complete the course are recruited by the company as employees. Around 15 per cent of Zoho's 5,000 employees have come through this programme. At present, Zoho University has branches in Chennai and Tenkasi, with a total strength of 100 students.
The company, with around 5,000 employees at present is also expanding its operations in Tamil Nadu, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the company and the State government during the Global Investors' Meet, 2015. The company, headquartered in Pleasanton, California has its international headquarters in Chennai and additional offices in Austin, Amsterdam, Singapore, Yokohama and Beijing.
