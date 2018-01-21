Zoho to offer IoT under customer relationship management: Sridhar Vembu

Zoho Corporation, the SaaS-based company is planning to expand its business to the (IoT) offerings under its (CRM) for industries including automotive sector. The company, which has been into organic growth so far, would be looking for small tuck in acquisitions as the global SaaS industry is moving towards consolidation now, said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho. The company has integrated WebNMS, a division which has been working on IoT, into Zoho as part of integrating its offerings. It may be noted that the company last year launched an integrated offering under Zoho One, which currently offers all its 40 suits as a bundled product and this has boosted its growth projections. " is evolving to be the centre of business. Suppose somebody sells you an air-conditioner, they want to know how well the unit is doing and need to send a technician if there is some problem detected. becomes the centre of the strategy. That is how we see the technology integrated into the CRM," said Vembu. While the offerings would be in the Business-to-Business segment, it will also have a play into the end customer issues. Vembu said that automobile is one of the segment it is looking at. It has already launched a product for the automobile garages, named as Auto Garage It is signing in with garages for this product. "It does not look like a CRM, but a job card system, which is built on Zoho Eventually, the garages will have an ongoing relationship with the customer," he added. Plans are to enter into the integrated into in a selected sectors and to expand it to a larger level over a period of time. The company has developed technology in-house and announcement related to this will be made in around three months. Following the launch, the company has raised its growth projections, from the current 30-35 per cent to another 10 points, which would start realising in 2018, both in terms of revenue and customer acquisition. The company has not revealed its revenue size. "We are going to be aggressive. We have raised our growth projections for the next three to five years. Tirupathi expansion has to do with this growth projection," he said. The company has recently opened an office in Renigunta, near Tirupathi, in Andhra Pradesh as its third location for product development, after Chennai and Thenkasi, in Tamil Nadu. The company is expecting the global SaaS industry to see consolidation in the near future and would be looking at small tuck-in acquisition for technology or market.

While its policy has been against acquisitions, as it is hard to integrate culture, acquisition of small teams could be managed by it.