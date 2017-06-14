Aadhaar number mandatory for all new SBI recruits

State Bank of India (SBI) has proposed to introduce a scheme of verifying the identity of candidates applying for all its recruitment processes through cards. The scheme will be made compulsory from July 1, 2017.



Recruitment 2017 guidelines for applicants

According to an official notification issued by the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department, ascertaining the identities of candidates is critical for the fair conduct of recruitment process and prevention of impersonation. So while applying for appointment, it will be mandatory to furnish the 12-digit number.

If a candidate is keen on applying has not received the number, he/she will have to furnish 28-digit enrollment ID.

Pursuant to Section 57 of the Act 2016, will use the Aadhar number to match the biometric information taken through a biometric attendance system at the time of examination/ interview/ medical fitness test/ reporting for joining with that stored on the server to establish the identity of the candidate.The provisions of (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 (the Act 2016) and the Regulations under the Act have come into effect on various dates as published in the Official Gazette.The provision is applicable in all states and union territories except Jammu & Kashmir, and Applicants from these states can user voter IDs, passports, driving licenses or any other valid document, as may be specified in the recruitment notice, as proof of identity for future recruitment inIn a recruitment drive, conducted early in 2016, for filling in probationary officer (PO) and clerk posts , the Indian multinational, public sector bank and financial services company tweaked the eligibility criteria. Applicants who have defaulted in repayment of loans/credit card dues and/or against whose name adverse report of Credit Information Bureau India Ltd ( CIBIL ) or other external agencies were declared, are ineligible to apply for PO or clerical posts.Candidates with bad conduct character report in their name are also not eligible to apply either. Any pending police case or enquiry filed on account of bad behaviour would also be included in this category.