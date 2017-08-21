Applying for passport? In a year, no more physical police verification

The physical for getting a will soon be a thing of the past as the government plans to connect the service with a robust database of crimes and that will check the antecedents of applicants at the click of a mouse.



Union Home Secretary said the and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems Project (CCTNS) is expected to link with the service of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and it will replace physical for applicants with online verification in a year.



"Police in some states are already using for credentials. Police will be given hand-held devices to go to an applicant's address and his or her details will be uploaded to the network. It will minimise contact with police and reduce time," he told reporters in New Delhi.Mehrishi was speaking after Home Minister launched a digital police portal under the project, which aims to create a database of crimes and and connect country's all 15,398 police stations with it.He said with the port, mandate of the has been expanded by incorporating citizen centric services tenant verification, which could be done with the consent of the person being verified, quick registration of FIR in any and connecting the network with criminal justice delivery system.Asked about the safety of the database, the home secretary said the possibility of hacking was always there but enough safeguards have been put in place and the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre has been roped in for the task.The home minister said the digital police portal will provide citizens, facility for online complaint registration and request for antecedent verification."The police portal will provide 11 searches and 46 reports from the database for state police and central investigation agencies. Central investigating and research agencies have also been provided logins to the digital police database to access statistics," he said after launching the portal.Singh said the has enabled 13,775 out of 15,398 police stations to enter 100 per cent data into the software.He said as of now the database has around 7 crore data records pertaining to past and current criminal cases.Singh said the project will help in realising the Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dream of 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance'.A home ministry official said the will facilitate pan-India search on complete and criminal database that is accessible to the investigating officers throughout the country.The project will interconnect about 15,398 police stations and additional 5,000 offices of supervisory police officers across the country and digitise data related to FIR registration, investigation and charge sheets in all police stations.The project has been extended by the government for one year till March 2018.The one-year extension will help the government to comprehensively achieve the remaining goals of the CCTNS, which was conceived by the former Home Minister when the UPA was in power.With a total budget of Rs 2,000 crore, a sum of Rs 1,550 crore has been spent till 2016-17.The inter-operable criminal justice system aims to integrate the project with e-courts and e-prison data bases in the first instance and with the other pillars of the criminal justice system, another official said.The integration will be achieved by providing access to the judiciary, police and prisons through a desktop dashboard to facilitate expeditious and informed decisions and aid investigations.The full implementation of the project with all the new components would lead to a central citizen portal having linkages with state-level citizen portals that will provide a number of citizen-friendly services, the official said.These include services like for various purposes like issuance of passport, reporting a and online tracking of the case progress, online reporting of grievances against police officials, accessing victim compensation fund and legal services etc.