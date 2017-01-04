Bengaluru molestation: Police finds evidence, registers FIR

Three days after the New Year
eve revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested at a large gathering in city's downtown area, police
today claimed to have found "credible" evidence of molestation
and have registered an FIR.
As the incidents drew widespread outrage with no action from the police, Bengaluru's new Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood through a series of tweets tonight, said his team was working on the case
silently.
"As promised we have found credible evidence repeat credible evidence in a case
of wrongful confinement, molestation
and attempt to rob," Sood had said in a tweet.
"We have taken action by registering an FIR. Investigation is in progress. Police
is working.... Though silently," he had said in another tweet.
Stating that enquiry is underway by an officer of DCP rank, he has said that they have gone through the feeds from 45 cameras on MG road, and unedited video is available with police.
Eyewitness accounts had suggested that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police
personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.
Police
had earlier said that no one had come forward to file a complaint about the incident.
If any lady lodges a complaint of molestation
that took place on December 31 night, the police
will not waste even a minute in registering a case
and launch a probe, Sood had tweeted on January 2, adding even without a complainant if police
finds credible evidence of molestation, a case
will be registered suo motu without waiting.
Sood took over as the City Police
Commissioner from N S Megharikh, on January 1.
