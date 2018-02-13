Bhagwat should apologise for insulting Army, Modi must clarify stand: Oppn

The on Monday latched on to chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on the Army, demanding that he apologise to the nation and clarify if he was in favour of a "private militia" guarding India's borders. The parties charged with "insulting" the armed forces and the country by claiming that in the eventuality of a battle to be fought, the could mobilise itself in three days while the would take six to seven months to do so. Leading the charge, president tweeted that Bhagwat's remark insulted the Indian tricolour. "The Chief's speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation. It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it.

Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our #ApologiseRSS," he tweeted. The attacked the chief even as the Sangh clarified in a statement that had said, "If situation arises and the Constitution permits, would take six months to prepare society whereas Sangh swayamsevaks can be trained in three days, as swayamsevaks practise discipline regularly". Congress's senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said the chief's statement insulted the Indian armed forces. "The chief should apologise to the country and the armed forces, as he has put a question mark on the capability and bravery of the Such statements and thoughts weaken the morale of our armed forces," he said. Sharma called for a clarification from Modi over this. "The of India will have to clarify his position on this, on whether he is thinking of allowing the work of security to be handed over to the rather than the Indian Army," he said. The also organised protests across the country opposing Bhagwat's statement. and CPI-M leader slammed Bhagwat, alleging that the wanted to "turn India into Mussolinis Italy and Hitlers Germany". "Statement confirms our worst fears about the Sangh that it has no respect for India's institutions. His statement exposes RSSs hidden agenda to float parallel militias to wreak havoc, crush unity," Vijayan said on Facebook. The Marxist leader said Modi should explain his government's stand on " belittling the Indian Army". Vijayan reminded the chief that running down the amounted to treason and should apologise to the people for his "treacherous" remark. The Trinamool attacked as well as Kiren Rijiju for defending the chief, alleging that it had become "even more evident" that the government was being "remote-controlled" by the Sangh. "A minister of the government is supporting and defending the Kiren Rijiju is not a minister of state but a minister of Sangh," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said. Referring to Bhagwat's remarks and the incident in Kolkata where DG BSF K K Sharma had, in uniform, reportedly attended a conference on border security conducted by an RSS- affiliated organisation, the TMC said every constitutional institution was being "marginalised". " have now become shakhas and some governors have become pracharaks. Tripura Governor has become another troll of the RSS," O'Brien said. After a political row erupted over Bhagwat's remarks in on the Army, Minister of State for Home Rijiju on Monday tweeted, " had only said it takes 6-7 months for a person to be a trained soldier and if Constitution permits cadre has the ability to contribute". "After the tweet of Rijiju, it has become even more evident that this government is being remote-controlled by the RSS," the Trinamool leader said. The Sharad Pawar-led also sought an apology from the RSS, saying Bhagwat's remarks were an insult to India's armed forces. "The should apologise over such remarks," spokesperson said.