BJP's early 2019 polls preparation shows its insecurity: NCP

As Prime Minister and (BJP) chief are set to meet the chief ministers of all party ruled states on Monday to discuss strategy for 2019 elections, the Nationalist Party (NCP) said the meeting is a clear indication of saffron party's insecurity.

Speaking to ANI, leader Majeed Memon said Prime Minister and chief are struggling to have meetings with their party ruled state chief ministers because they are worried about 2019 mandate.

"They want to make sure that they would win again. has a dream that will not only continue for next five years but would be there to rule for 50 years. It is his prediction. I am afraid that he can predict that he would remain alive for how many years. is rushing for preparation of 2019 polls is a clear indication of doubt that they entertain within themselves with regard to winning the mandate again in 2019," he said.

Another leader also took a dig at the for early preparation for the polls

"The way has started preparation for polls, Prime Minister and president is going to meet the chief ministers of their party, it is indication that there is recession in the country, no job creation is there. The knows that it will cause an adverse affect on poll that is why they are preparing themselves. It shows early poll will be there in the country," Malik told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi and chief will meet chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all party ruled states on Monday to discuss core issues including the 2019 polls.

Besides 13 chief ministers and six deputy chief ministers, a few cabinet ministers may also attend the meeting.

The meeting is called days after Shah met party leaders in New Delhi to discuss the strategy for 2019 elections.

During the meeting, which was attended by eight Union Ministers, Shah set target of 350 plus seats for in 2019 polls.