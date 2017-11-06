CBDT chief-led multi-agency panel to probe those named in Paradise Papers

Hours after the 'Paradise Papers' leak of financial documents pointing at possible illegal offshore dealings, the government on Monday swung into action and re-constituted a high level multi-agency panel led by chairman of the income tax department to carry out investigation.

The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) has alerted its investigation teams across the country to carry out probe based on the returns filed by the individuals on the list.

"Our department swung into action from 8 am in the morning. ..We will match the information in the to ascertain cases of tax evasion," said chairman Sushil Chandra, who will also head the multi-agency panel, which besides the income tax department comprises representatives from the Enforcement Directorate, the Reserve Bank of India, Financial Intelligence Unit.

Chandra said that the investigation officers will examine the returns filed by those named in the leaked papers. "If these transactions are shown in the returns, well and good, if not, further information will be asked and investigation will be carried out," he added.

About 714 Indians, including politicians, industrialists and celebrities, figure in the documents, suggesting alleged off-shore investments and operations. The reports based on these papers by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reveals how two firms, Appleby in Bermuda and Asiaciti Trust in Singapore helped high-profile individuals and corporations avoid paying taxes by setting up offshore entities. India is ranked 19 in terms of number of names on the list.

It has been reported that many cases of offshore entities are already under investigation on fast track. "As soon as further information surfaces, swift action will be taken," the government said in a statement late Monday.

Actor and union civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha and BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha's names have figured in the list.

The multi-agency group is already investigating the "Panama Papers", a similar leak in 2016 that revealed names of individuals who paid law firm to set up offshore firms in tax havens around the world.

About 500 Indians figured in that list including actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and among others.

Based on investigation in Panama Papers, of the 426 persons in the list, there were 147 actionable cases and 279 non-actionable cases pertaining to either non-residents or that showed no irregularity.

Investigation has led to the detection of undisclosed credits of about Rs 792 crore so far in Panama gate. The income tax department has conducted searches in 35 cases and surveys in 11 cases. In other cases, the persons have been confronted with the evidences during enquiries. Besides, criminal prosecution complaints have been filed in 5 cases and notices have been sent to seven persons under section 10 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.