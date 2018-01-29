CBI should not file Special Leave petition in Bofors case: Attorney General

has "advised" the government that the should not file a (SLP) before the in a case related to the gun payoff as it is likely to be dismissed. In a recent letter to the (DoPT), Venguopal has said the investigating agency should present its stand in another similar case pending before the apex court in which it is also a party. The said it wanted to file an challenging the order of May 31, 2005, quashing all charges against Europe-based in the case. DoPT had sought legal opinion from the attorney general on the CBI's request that it should be allowed to file the SLP, sources said. In a letter to the DoPT secretary, accessed by PTI, Venugopal said, "Now, more than 12 years have elapsed. Any filed before the at this stage, in my view, is likely to be dismissed by the Court on account of the long delay itself." He said the record does not reveal any significant events or special circumstances which could be said to constitute sufficent cause for not approaching the within 90 days permitted by law, or at any time thereafter in the last so many years. "It is worth noting that the present government has been in position for more than three years now.

In the circumstances, the long delay in approaching the court will be difficult to satisfactorily explain to the court," he added in the letter. Venugopal said the is a respondent in the criminal appeals pending before the These were filed by private persons (Ajay Kumar Aggarwal and Raj Kumar Pandey) challenging the same high court judgement. "Thus the matter is still live, and the opportunity for the to present its case before the is not entirely lost. It would be advisable for the to canvass its stand as a respondent in the pending matters, rather than take the risk of filing its own at this highly belated stage," Venugopal said. The dismissal of its could prejudice its stand even as a respondent in the appeals already pending in the apex court, he added. The has shared a copy of the attorney general's opinion with the six-member Public Accounts Committee's subcommittee on defence headed by BJD MP Bhatruhari Mahatab, which is looking into non-compliance of certain aspects of a 1986 report on the Howitzer gun deal. During a meeting, the panel had asked the premier investigating agency why it did not approach the apex court after the Delhi court dismissed proceedings in the case in 2005. BJP MP along with its chairman Mahatab had stressed that the should move the against the Delhi High Court's 2005 order, a member in the panel said. The parliamentary panel is scheduled to meet tomorrow and will be briefed by the director and the on the case. The had in February 2005 quashed the charges against the three under the Advocate Ajay Agarwal has moved the seeking reopening of the case.